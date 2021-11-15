A/R: Avoid exam cheating – Sam Pyne advises 2021 BECE candidates

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in the Ashanti Region, Sam Pyne has advised candidates in the ongoing 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BEEC) not to jeopardize their future by engaging in examination malpractice.

He urged the candidates to learn hard and pass the examination so that they can access and benefit from the Free Senior High School policy.

Mr Pyne gave the advice when he visited some selected examination centres in the Kumasi metropolis including OWASS, KSTS among others.

A total of 111, 423 candidates are writing the examination in the Ashanti region comprising 55,825 males and 55,598 females.

Meanwhile, the examination which was supposed to start at 9 am was delayed at some centres in the metropolis including KSTS.

The supervisor for Centre 'A' at OWASS, Mr Emmanuel Amoako Nyanor said although they were ready, the papers were not in as of 9:10 am.

The Kumasi Metro Education Director, Mr David Oppong, attributed it to the time the West African Examination Centre released the papers to officers and the traffic situation in the metropolis.

Mr Oppong called on WAEC to work on its timing to prevent further occurrence.

---Classfmonline.com