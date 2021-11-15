Saboba: Headmaster of pupils who drowned in River Oti remanded

15.11.2021 LISTEN

A Tamale District Court on Monday, November 15 has remanded Jashain Emmanuel, Headteacher of the eight Junior High School (JHS) pupils who drowned in the Oti River, into Prison Custody.

The 43-year-old headteacher of the St Charles Lwanga R/C JHS in Saboba has been charged with manslaughter.

Lawyer for the accused had prayed the court to grant the headteacher bail, since he turned himself into the Police himself, thus had no intentions of jumping bail if granted bail.

The court, however, declined him bail, remanding him into Police custody.

The headteacher is expected to reappear in court in on Monday, 29 November 2021.

HE was arrested by the Saboba Police in the Northern Region when he turned himself in.

The Headteacher is alleged to have sent some 31 pupils of the school to harvest rice from his farm when the incident occurred.

A boat disaster in the Saboba District left eight JHS pupils drowned in River Oti.

The boat capsized.

There were about 30 pupils on the boat returning from the headteacher’s rice farm when the accident happened.

Some 20 of them swam ashore.

Eight bodies have been retrieved so far.

---- classfmonline.com