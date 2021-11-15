Reverend Odai-Appiah shows appreciation

Rev. Daniel Odai-Appiah, the head of the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) at the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all who supported him during his late father's funeral.

Rev Odai- Appiah noted that since the late father's death some few months ago, people had supported him and his family in diverse ways. "Since our father's death, a lot of people have shown love and concern to me and the bereaved family and all that we can say is thank you to all."

The Korle Klottey NADMO boss was speaking during the occasion of a thank you lunch he organised at his office to express his and the bereaved family's appreciation to the people.

He was amazed at the massive number of people from NADMO and KoKMA that trooped the Larteh township in the Eastern Region to give their late father a befitting burial as well as to mourn with them.

He was cognisant of the love and compassion shown by all, especially his NADMO staff and that of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly.

Rev. Odai - Appiah mentioned the contribution of the drivers union who promised and delivered upon their promise by providing two buses that transported mourners from Accra to Larteh and back to Accra free of charge.

"Our national and constituency executives were also there in their numbers as well as delegations sent by both the Finance Minister and the Chief of Staff respectively.

"May God almighty bless you all and replenish all that you supported me and my family with during those hard times," Rev. Odai -Appiah noted.

Amongst the dignitaries present at the thanksgiving ceremony were KoKMA's Municipal Financial Officer(MFO) and the Director for Audit, Mr. Ayibi respectively.