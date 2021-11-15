Akatsi South NDC wishes 2021 BECE candidates well

The Akatsi South Communications bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a statement wishes all the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates across the nation, especially those in the Akatsi South constituency success in the ongoing examination.

In a statement signed by Japhet Festus Gbede, a communication team member in the Akatsi South Constituency, they admonished students to be of good behaviour during the examination.

They also advised students to respect the invigilators and listen to every instruction given them by the examination officials not forgetting to abide by the rules and regulations regarding the examination.

They again used the opportunity to charge the invigilators to add professionalism to their work before, during, and after the examination in the constituency.

The NDC group also urged the candidates not to rely on leaked papers (apor), but rather concentrate on what they have been taught by their teachers for their success.

Read full statement below:

WISHING YOU WELL IN YOUR EXAMS.

The Akatsi south Communications bureau of the National Democratic Congress would like to wish all the registered 571,894 students sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) the very best, particularly our 1,579 dear students in the Akatsi South Municipality.

Education is primarily a State and local responsibility but in our case under the leadership of President Nana Addo and the NPP, the story has changed from grace to grass.

While the government claims to be committed to supporting students throughout their days of studying in the classrooms, the reality is that its commitment to students is as fictitious as its policies.

The government’s decision, following the days of the pandemic, has affected our dear students nationwide.

The delay in arriving at this decision, and the confusion leading up to the time of preparing syllabuses for students across the country, made it impossible for students and schools to prepare enough for their exams.

This was a direct result of this government’s incompetence, stubbornness, and refusal to listen to constructive advice from educators and experts.

On behalf of our dear teachers nationwide, we want to let the Nana Addo led NPP government understand the fact that, the provision of the physical and sanitary infrastructure is essential to keeping learners, teachers, and school communities safe by mitigating risk elements that affect the spread of transmittable ailments such as overcrowding and sharing facilities hence the need for the government to complete all the school infrastructure projects initiated by the visionary John Dramani Mahama led NDC government.

Our high office again wants to appeal to the Nana Addo/ Bawumia led Npp government to issue prerogative efforts on technological projects through the expansion of electricity connection to all villages in the Akatsi South Constituency, convincing telecommunication companies to extend data coverage to all the villages in the Akatsi South Constituency, and promote IT literacy across all levels of learning in the municipality, and equipping all schools with proper and adequate teaching and learning materials.

We are very hopeful that our final-year students have prepared adequately to give a final verdict of their stewardship in the various Junior High schools (JHS) in the constituency and will successfully prove themselves in this moment of academic accountability irrespective of the government's poor policies.

On this note, we also wish to call on all candidates across the examination Centers in our beloved constituency, to abide by the rules and regulations governing the examination, and not to rely on ‘apor’ from unauthorized sources- a practice which would only land such people in trouble.

We want to use the opportunity to plead with invigilators and all other stakeholders to conduct and supervise these exams professionally and diligently.

Finally to the BECE Candidates, we are very confident you can make it so go for the gold, our future leaders!

Thank you!

Signed,

Japhet Festus Gbede, Akatsi south NDC Communication team member.

