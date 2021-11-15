ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

RGD group urges African diaspora to reconnect with their ancestral continent

By Collins James
RGD group urges African diaspora to reconnect with their ancestral continent
15.11.2021 LISTEN

Reconnecting the Great Diaspora (RGD), a non-governmental African organisation in USA has charged Africans around the world to take action and retrace their root in a bid to rebuild and sustain the growth of Africa.

Inspired by similar initiatives in Ghana, where President Nana Akufo-Addo declared 2019 the “Year of Return” to commemorate 400 years since the first arrival of enslaved Africans in the US.

The group also engage in various humanitarian and empowerment activities to help bridge the gap and inspire unity amongst diaspora Africans.

"We are determined to reconnect Africans anywhere around the world to their ancestral home", said Aruworay Memene, the chairman RGD group. "Through some of our outreach and sensitization efforts of diasporas 'descendants of slave', we've helped alot of Africans to know and identify with their root using DNA test".

Adding on the effort of the organisation, Benjamin Myers, a leading member of the group said the group is creating a new program that will encourage travel from other parts of the world to Africa for tourism and business purposes.

"Africa has untapped resources that must be harnessed and put into economic use. We are currently working on a bi-annual Africa Pilgrimage and tourism program. We implore other African Diaspora to help revitalize their ancestral homeland and spur the growth and empowerment of people of the continent.”

Fading in his voice, Akeju K. M Abbas, a music director based in New York stated that the objectives of the group, if fully achieved, will create a new Africa that will be the envy of the world.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Atarya Awini wins GBC Volta Star Radio 25th Anniversary Marathon
15.11.2021 | Social News
Abokobi: Many stranded as trotro drivers strike over bad roads
15.11.2021 | Social News
2021 Police recruitment exercise concluded
15.11.2021 | Social News
Liverpool explosion: 3 arrested under Terrorism Act after car blast at hospital
15.11.2021 | Social News
Saboba: Headmaster of 8 BECE pupils who drowned in River Oti to face court today
15.11.2021 | Social News
LGBTQI: Emotions, personal sentiments have no place in lawmaking – Prof Takyiwaa Manuh to clergy
15.11.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBTQ law could cause withdrawal of donor support to persons with HIV/AIDS — AIDS Commission worried
15.11.2021 | Social News
South Africa Coach vex Senegalese referee
15.11.2021 | Social News
Central Gonja: Borinasa women's group hold stakeholders meeting at Alipe
15.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line