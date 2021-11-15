2021 Police recruitment exercise concluded

The 2021 recruitment into the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has been completed.

“The 2021 Police recruitment/enlistment exercise came to an end today Sunday 14th November 2021, with a written examination across the country,” an official Police statement has announced.

The recruitment process started two weeks ago and saw a huge number of Ghanaian youth making the effort to enlist into the security agency.

After screening the applicants that submitted themselves to all the required processes over the period, the police have ended the exercise.

Apart from a few centres that recorded some delays in the commencement of the examination, the process ended successfully.

In the statement on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, the Services apologises for any inconvenience caused during the process.

“We apologise to applicants for any inconveniences the delays might have caused,” part of the statement notes.

The statement adds, “Successful applicants will soon be contacted as soon as final assessments are completed.”

Find below the full statement from the Ghana Police Service: