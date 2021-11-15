ModernGhana logo
571,894 candidates write 2021 BECE today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The 2021 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) is starting today, Monday, November 15, 2021.

This is in accordance with a press statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) last week.

"Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to remind particularly, Candidates, Teachers, Heads of Basic Schools, Directors of Education and the general public that the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will start from Monday 15th November 2021 to Friday 19th November 2021 at all the designated 2,158 Centres across the country,” part of the statement said.

At all the designated 2,158 Centres across the country, a total of 571,894 candidates will be sitting for the examination.

As the 2021 BECE starts, Candidates, Invigilators, Supervisors, Schools Authorities, teachers and parents are advised to desist from any form of examination malpractice.

According to GES, it is working with the security services of WAEC to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centres across the country.

Additionally, Supervisors and Invigilators are to ensure strict adherence to the Covid protocols at all centres.

