ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Saboba: Headmaster of 8 BECE pupils who drowned in River Oti to face court today

News Saboba: Headmaster of 8 BECE pupils who drowned in River Oti to face court today
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Jashain Emmanuel, Headteacher of the eight Junior High School (JHS) pupils who drowned in the Oti River, will be arraigned before court today, Monday, 15 November 2021.

He was arrested by the Saboba Police in the Northern Region over the weekend.

The Headteacher of the St Charles Lwanga R/C JHS in Saboba is alleged to have sent some 31 pupils of the school to harvest rice from his farm when the incident occurred.

The Police in Saboba arrested the 43-year-old teacher when he turned himself in.

The eight deceased JHS pupils were going to sit this year's BECE which begins today, Monday, 15 November 2021.

The boat they were traveling in capsized.

There were about 30 pupils on the boat returning from the headteacher’s rice farm when the accident happened.

Some 20 of them swam ashore.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
RGD group urges African diaspora to reconnect with their ancestral continent
15.11.2021 | Social News
2021 Police recruitment exercise concluded
15.11.2021 | Social News
Liverpool explosion: 3 arrested under Terrorism Act after car blast at hospital
15.11.2021 | Social News
LGBTQI: Emotions, personal sentiments have no place in lawmaking – Prof Takyiwaa Manuh to clergy
15.11.2021 | Social News
Anti-LGBTQ law could cause withdrawal of donor support to persons with HIV/AIDS — AIDS Commission worried
15.11.2021 | Social News
South Africa Coach vex Senegalese referee
15.11.2021 | Social News
Central Gonja: Borinasa women's group hold stakeholders meeting at Alipe
15.11.2021 | Social News
"We've to win the league this season" - Great Olympics player Akaminko
14.11.2021 | Social News
Over 900 media practitioners to benefit from Media Capacity Enhancement Programme — GIJ Rector
14.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line