Central Gonja: Borinasa women's group hold stakeholders meeting at Alipe

A Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) known as Borinasa women's group at Alipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, has held a stakeholder engagement with tractor service providers under the theme "Women's Access to Early Tractor Services".

The meeting afforded the women's group the opportunity to interact with owners and operators of farm tracks on the way to getting tractors for women in the District early during farming season and the various incentives needed.

The stakeholder engagement was also used to prepare the grounds for a fertile and harmonious working relationship between the two parties.

During the meeting, the tractor service providers pledged their unflinching support for the Borinasa women's group ahead of the upcoming farming season after the women expressed concerns over the apparent neglect of them in the peak of the farming.

Explaining the rationale behind the meeting, the project coordinator for Borinasa women's group, Mr. Mahamadu Abdul Fatawu said the women identified that there are limited tractor services in the District and because of that they farm late and their crops are usually affected by drought resulting in poor yields every year.

"Basically, this event is to meet with the tractor service operators, those who own the tractors and the women so we can dialogue to see how they can all support in ensuring that our women get early access to tractors", he revealed.

According to him, the women after sensing the dire consequences of the lack of access to early tractor services in investing in agriculture, impressed on the Central Gonja District Assembly, non-governmental organizations, donors and other stakeholders that matter in the provision of tractor services to come to their aid.

According to him, they wrote a proposal through Urbanet-Gh to Action aid for support to help them use the group as advocacy for early access to farm tractors among women in the area.

"So the rationale here is to send a signal out to all those that matter out there to realize that women in this part of the world have a challenge to early tractor services".

On the issue of aquisition of farmland among women in the group, he said the traditional authorities within the enclave have pledged to make available arable land for the women.

He was also hopeful that the stakeholders meeting would meet its intended purpose for which it was conveyed to eradicate the stress women go through in getting access to farm tractors to bring a positive transformation in the lives of the women and their economic activities.

He expressed satisfaction at the turnout of the meeting assuring that the agenda to ensure that women get access to early tractor services would continue to be pursued.

He also called on other women empowerment organizations to emulate the good example of Urbanet-Gh, Action aid and its development collaborators to augment their efforts.