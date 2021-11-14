ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

"We've to win the league this season" - Great Olympics player Akaminko

News
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Great Olympics midfielder James Akaminko says they have what it actually takes to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The "Dade Boys" continued their blistering start to the season as they beat Legon Cities courtesy, a solitary strike from their top marksman Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye, who has four goals to his credit thus far.

Great Olympics have accumulated seven points from three matches and are currently just two points adrift leaders, Asante Kotoko.

Speaking in a post-match presser, Akaminko who won the NASCO Man-of-the-Match award said they tried pushing for the title last season but fell apart, but the team remained poised in clinching the title this season.

"First of all, I want the team to achieve its aim of winning the league this season. Last season we tried but we couldn't get our hands on the trophy but from the start of the season, seven points out of nine is a very good start and there is more room for improvement.

"Nothing but the title is our aim for the season. Sometimes in life, you need to aim at the ultimate. We have the players to achieve the target," he said.

Akaminko added that he wants to give off his maximum best to the team as he failed to glitter in last season's outing for the 'Wonder' Club.

Great Olympics would now face Dreams FC in their week four encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium next week.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Over 900 media practitioners to benefit from Media Capacity Enhancement Programme — GIJ Rector
14.11.2021 | Social News
Anti-gay bill is grounded in law, it must be passed - Bishop
14.11.2021 | Social News
Obnoxious, heinous anti-LGBTQI+ bill is against the 1992 constitution – Prof Takyiwaa Manuh
14.11.2021 | Social News
‘I didn’t send my child to the farm’ – Mother mourns over Saboba students drowning
14.11.2021 | Social News
Commuters lament deplorable state of Hohoe-Fodome road
14.11.2021 | Social News
Law practice not a cult, open it up – Joseph Kpemka
14.11.2021 | Social News
Police Recruitment: Visit portal for explanation — Disqualified applicants told
14.11.2021 | Social News
Kintampo North NPP, NDC Youth Wings embark on 2nd edition of 'Clean Kintampo Campaign'
14.11.2021 | Social News
Police is stabilising traumatised headteacher of drowned pupils before prosecution
13.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line