"We've to win the league this season" - Great Olympics player Akaminko

Great Olympics midfielder James Akaminko says they have what it actually takes to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The "Dade Boys" continued their blistering start to the season as they beat Legon Cities courtesy, a solitary strike from their top marksman Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye, who has four goals to his credit thus far.

Great Olympics have accumulated seven points from three matches and are currently just two points adrift leaders, Asante Kotoko.

Speaking in a post-match presser, Akaminko who won the NASCO Man-of-the-Match award said they tried pushing for the title last season but fell apart, but the team remained poised in clinching the title this season.

"First of all, I want the team to achieve its aim of winning the league this season. Last season we tried but we couldn't get our hands on the trophy but from the start of the season, seven points out of nine is a very good start and there is more room for improvement.

"Nothing but the title is our aim for the season. Sometimes in life, you need to aim at the ultimate. We have the players to achieve the target," he said.

Akaminko added that he wants to give off his maximum best to the team as he failed to glitter in last season's outing for the 'Wonder' Club.

Great Olympics would now face Dreams FC in their week four encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium next week.

GNA