Over 900 media practitioners to benefit from Media Capacity Enhancement Programme — GIJ Rector

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Chairman of the Working Committee on Media Capacity Enhancement Programme and Rector of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) says more than 900 media practitioners will receive training under the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme.

The programme will equip media practitioners with skills and knowledge for professional and career advancement.

It also intends to addressing ethical gaps in media contents to ensure qualitative journalism for socio-economic development and to consolidate Ghana's democracy.

Media practitioners who will benefit from the training include; reporters, radio commentators, producers, social media executives, programme directors, technicians, media analysts and media owners.

A total of 60 participants nationwide will take part in the first training workshop from Monday, December 6th to Friday 9th, 2021 in Kumasi.

The programme is being funded by the Government through the Ministry of Information.

Launching the programme at a news conference in Accra, on Sunday, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo noted that the programme would help create awareness among media practitioners to hold duty bearers accountable, improve socio-economic development and consolidate the country's democracy.

Upon consultation with industry players, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo said, a curriculum had been developed to train the beneficiaries.

Media as a tool for socio-economic development and nation-building, investigative journalism, and journalism mission, journalism, media personnel and the law, as well as digital media and online journalism and impact journalism are some of the topics selected to be taught at the workshop.

Some partner organisations that were present at the launch and gave solidarity messages include; the Ghana Journalists Association, Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana and Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association.

Mrs Mamle Andrews, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Information, in her welcome remarks, said the Ministry would provide funding and technical support for the programme.

She said the Working Committee for the Media Capacity Enhancement Programme chaired by Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo would coordinate the training to ensure independence.

GNA