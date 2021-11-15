Mfantseman gets new chief imam

Leaders in Zongo communities including Imams have been urged to intensify their teachings and work hard to clear the violence tag that has been associated with them and bring sanity to their communities.

Mrs. Ophelia Hayford, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman who made the appeal noted that the violence tag, cast a slur on their dignity and integrity which they must move away from.

She was speaking at the installation of Mfantseman Chief Imam, his Deputy, Regent of the Community and new Tuba Chief at Saltpond over the weekend.

They are Morro Sharibubu Abduali, Chief Imam, Adam Dawda Kamara, Deputy Chief Imam, Jafar Ibrahim, Regent and Abdul Razar, Tuba Chief.

Under the supervision of the Central Regional Chief Imam and his Deputy, the new chiefs were installed at a colourful ceremony at Saltpond and attended by dignitaries from across the length and breadth of the country.

Among the dignities were Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mrs Ophelia Hayford, the MCE of Mfantseman, Mr Ike Lord Enu, DSP Emmanuel Kwaw, Saltpond District Police Commander, Nana Kwesi Brebo II, Acting President of Nkusukum Traditional Area and some constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Also in attendance were Muslim leadership across the Region including the Regional Chief Imama, Chief Imam of Cape Coast and Winneba as well as the Missionary In-Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim in Saltpond.

The MP commended the Zongo communities in the municipality for the peaceful installation of their leaders.

She called for support for the new chiefs, urging the people to be obedient, law abiding and ensure peaceful co-existence at all times.

She called on the new leadership to put in place measures to bring change and promote peace, growth and development in the Zongo communities.

This, she said would bring peaceful co-existence to create an enabling environment for business activities and community development.

For his part, the Acting Paramount Chief of Nkusukum Traditional Area encouraged the new leadership to deepen the relationship that existed between Muslims and Christians.

He also advised them to take a cue from the exemplary leadership of the National Chief Imam as he had often demonstrated.

The MCE, Mr Ike Lord Enu and the Saltpond District Police Commander reiterated the need for the new chiefs to work towards ensuring peace in their communities.

The Chief Imam of Cape Coat and Winneba took turs to advise the new Chiefs and called on them to be humble and be ready to serve.