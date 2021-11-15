GRA-Customs Division supports schools to fight Covid-19

The Customs Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has supported schools in the Northern and North East regions to help them fight the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The items included gallons of liquid soap, Veronica buckets plus stands and large number of soft tissues to be used by both students and teachers against the COVID disease.

Speaking at mini ceremony in Tamale to handover the items, Assistant Commissioner of Customs in charge of Northern region, Raphael Owurani- Bediako said the donation formed part of the Service's Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at helping vulnerable societies.

Mr. Raphael indicated that the gesture was also targeted at promoting the already existing cordial relationship between them and the communities they operate.

"As part of our cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR), we decided to assist in our small way," he said

Mr. Raphael called on Ghanaians to continue observing the COVID-19 safety protocols to help combat the pandemic.

He also urged those who have not taken the COVID vaccine to gather courage and take their jab to shield between themselves and the disease.

"COVID is real, it falls and rises, so we should not relax, if not, we will be caught off-guard," he started.

He explained that the donations was not the first time the Service is supporting the public, especially the vulnerable.

Naa Mohammed Ibrahim, the Chief of Datalin traditional area thanked the Customs Division for the gesture and pledged the support of the traditional authorities to the works of GRA and Customs.

"I wish to on behalf of my people thank you (Customs) well for this gesture, it shows that you are not only here to work, but you also think of the well-being of the people," he intimated.

Mr. Owusu Frederick, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ghana Education Service, on behalf of the GES expressed the gratitude of the Service to the Customs for supporting them fight the pandemic.

"Let me express our gratitude to the Customs Division for this gesture, and call on other government institutions to follow same," he stated

Headteacher of Cheshe R/C JHS, Mr. Tanye Raymond who received the items on behalf of the beneficiary schools also thanked Customs for the support given them and appealed to other institutions to do same.

He also pledged the support of the schools in ensuring that the items are put into good use.

"I wish to stand on behalf of my colleague head teachers of the beneficiary schools thank Customs for this donation. I wish to tell you that we will make good use of them," he stressed.

In all, six schools, four in North East and two In Northern region benefited from the donation.