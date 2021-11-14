Nabrok Foundation supports NPP Pink Ladies

Executive Director, Nabrok Group, Nana Abrokwa Asare

14.11.2021 LISTEN

Nabrok Foundation, has donated sewing machines, hair dryers and related accessories to fifteen (16) trainee hairdressers, beauticians and seamstresses belonging to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) PINK Ladies Group in the Asuogyaman Constituency.

The donation is a gesture by the Executive Director of Nabrok Group, Nana Abrokwa Asare who is himself a prominent member of the NPP from the Asuogyamang Constituency.

The short ceremony was well attended by NPP executives, party folks and community members.

In his remarks, Executive Director of Nabrok Foundation, Nana Asare said: “This donation typifies my commitment to support the youth of Asuogyamang through mentorship and practical support.

I believe our people, particularly the youth have incredible potential and only need the right conditions to succeed.

Nana Abrokwa A. Asare makes a presentation to some beneficiaries

"This is why my team has devised a system that allows us to donate to apprentices of various vocations. We reckon that entrepreneurship holds the key to sustainable job creation, hence our focus on donating to young people who have identified a vocation of interest.

Let me assure you all that we have more in the offing for our youth. In due course, our programs and initiatives will be made known to you all.”

The Foundation has in recent times supported varied causes in the Asuogyamang Constituency.

This includes the donation of several motorbikes and toiletries to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 to the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asuogyaman Constituency, Paul Asare Ansah ahead of the 2020 General Elections.

Earlier this year, Nabrok Foundation donated sewing machines, hair dryers and related accessories to fifteen (15) trainee hairdressers and seamstresses in the Asuogyaman Constituency.

The gesture which was to mark the Easter festivities was symbolised the Foundation’s commitment to youth empowerment.