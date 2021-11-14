2022 budget pushed to November 17 for Speaker’s breakfast forum

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has informed Parliament that the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government would be presented on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 and not Monday, November 15th as earlier advertised.

The Effutu lawmaker explained that Parliament is engaged in another equally important assignment in Kumasi on November 15, the Speaker’s Breakfast Forum, on the theme “Examining Parliament’s Oversight Function on Governance of Public Goods and Services: Prospects and Challenges in the 8th Parliament”, therefore, the Budget will be read on Wednesday, November 17 2021.

He said the Speaker’s’ Breakfast Forum is one of the effective platforms various Speakers of Parliament to engage with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to foster a better understanding of the work of Parliament.

Mr Afenyo-Markin made these disclosures on Friday, November 12 on the floor of the House when presenting the Business Statement for the Fourth Week Ending Friday, 19th November 2021.

He further announced that a Post-Budget Workshop has been scheduled for all Members of Parliament to enable them assimilate the content of the Budget and entreated them to avail themselves at the workshop and to participate actively.

Members were entreated to check in on Friday, November 18, and stay till they leave on Sunday, November 21.

Meanwhile, an explanatory memorandum on the Business Statement for the ensuing week indicated that 14 Ministers are expected to attend upon the House to respond to 50 questions consisting of 17 urgent and 33 oral questions.

The Deputy House Leader took the opportunity to give prior notice to the MPs that the House would commence the debate on the Budget Statement and Government’s Economic Policy from Monday, November 22, and conclude on Friday, November 26.

He advised legislators to take very intelligent scrutiny of the allocations and proactively deal with them as early as possible and not just rubber stamp before it comes to the passage of the Appropriations on December 17.

Ministers scheduled to attend upon the House in the ensuing week include those responsible for Transport, Education, Attorney-General and Ministry for Justice, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Defence, National Security, Health, Foreign Affairs as well as Works and Housing.

The rest are Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Employment and Labour Relations, Food and Agriculture, Gender, Children and Social Protection, Regional Integration, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Works and Housing and the Majority Leader and Leader of the House.

Meanwhile, the Member for Buem Constituency in Oti Region, Kofi Adams in a statement read on the floor of the House paid glowing tribute in commemoration of the first anniversary of the death of former long-time Head of State and President Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings who died on November 12, 2020 at a hospital in Accra at age 73.

Jerry Rawlings, who as a young military officer, orchestrated two coups to seize control of the government in Ghana, then led the country for 20 years, guiding it through a period of relative stability with a distinctive blend of autocratic rule and democratic reform.

