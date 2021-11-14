ModernGhana logo
Police Recruitment: Visit portal for explanation — Disqualified applicants told

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has urged disqualified applicants of the 2021 Police Recruitment Exercise to log into its online portals on Monday, November 15, to know the reasons for their disqualification.

“The Police Administration wishes to inform all disqualified applicants in the body selection and documentation screening exercise that messages have been sent to them,” it said.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, the Director-General of Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, expressed appreciation to the applicants for their interest in the Service and wished them a better luck next time.

