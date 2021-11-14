Kintampo North NPP, NDC Youth Wings embark on 2nd edition of 'Clean Kintampo Campaign'

The second edition of "Clean Kintampo Campaign" is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2021.

A statement issued by the organisers said they have been motivated by the success of the maiden exercise which was held on November 11, 2021.

The statement signed by the two leaders of NPP and NDC in the constituency, Nanga Joseph Nyindam, NPP Constituency Youth Organizer for Kintampo North and Abdul Mubarick Seidu, NDC Constituency Youth Organizer for Kintampo North pleaded with the general public to donate working items towards the exercise.

The Clean Kintampo Campaign is an initiative of Youth Organisers of the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to organize periodic clean-up exercises in the Kintampo North constituency.

The initiative has received tremendous commendations with accompanying support from some individuals and organisations in the area including Hon Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw (Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo Municipal) and the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, Hon Joseph Kwame Kumah (Member of Parliament for Kintampo North).

Read full statement has been published below:

The Youth Wings of the two leading political parties, NPP and NDC have scheduled Saturday 11th December 2021 for the second edition of the clean up exercise dubbed 'Clean Kintampo Campaign' after a successful maiden edition on Saturday 6th November 2021.

This program is done in collaboration with Hon Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw (Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo Municipal) and Hon Joseph Kwame Kumah (Member of Parliament for Kintampo North) in partnership with the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, Ghana National Fire service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana Immigration service, Kintampo Connect, National Youth Authority, Information Services Department, Nananom, Assembly Members, Nadmo, Zoom Lion, All Religious, Political and Social Groups, Kintampo Garrages Association, GPRTU, PROTOA, and the media.

We are therefore appealing to the general public for their support of donating at least one shovel towards the exercise. This would help the organizers keep them safe for future programs.

Let's help Kintampo work again by supporting the Clean Kintampo Campaigners to clean the principal streets of Kintampo and its environs.

God bless us all.

Signed

Nanga Joseph Nyindam

NPP Constituency Youth Organizer for Kintampo North

0248977519

Hon Abdul Mubarick Seidu

NDC Constituency Youth Organizer for Kintampo North

0247417223

Cc: All media Houses