2021 BECE: Sagnerigu Youth Parliament holds empowerment seminar for candidates in Tamale

The Sagnerigu Youth Parliament (SYP) held an empowerment seminar for candidates who are to sit for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Sagnerigu Municipal on Friday, November 12, 202.

The seminar which was a climax for a month-long sensitization exercise carried out by the SYP was to motivate and encourage the young candidates to believe in themselves.

The event which took place at the Sagnerigu Girls Model School brought together students, teachers, educationists, and other stakeholders.

The outreach program dubbed "BECE Outreach" was under the Education Committee of the Youth Parliament with its chairman being Hon. Adam Abdul-Fatawu Wunizoya.

Speaking at the event, the speaker for the youth parliament, Mr. Issahaku Abdul-Latif observed that the performance of students at the basic level in the North, especially the Sagnerigu Municipal was worrying.

He noted that the exercise was meant to alleviate fears of the young candidates and encourage them to go in for the exams with a prepared mindset.

He also said the month-long program that saw members of the SYP visiting the various schools in the municipality was aimed at giving the candidates information they need to be able to write the exams well.

"Today we are climaxing our CECE outreach program dubbed" BECE Outreach Program 2021" and the purpose is to encourage our younger brothers and sisters in the various Junior High Schools in the Municipality who are preparing for their final year exams to encourage, motivate and inspire them to study hard so that at the end of the day, they will succeed on the exam. This has become necessary because, over the years, the performance of the municipality has been encouraging," Mr. Abdulatif said

Mr. Abdul- Latif expressed gratitude to YEfL-Ghana, the Sagnerigu Municipal Assembly, and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for supporting the program.

"I need to thank YEfL Ghaba very well, they have supported the program from the beginning till now. I also want to thank the Sagnerigu GES directorate especially, the guidance and counseling unit for their maximum support to the program" he stated.

Alhaji Andani Zakaria Abdulai, the Sagnerigu Municipal Guidance and Counseling Trainer, on behalf of the municipal Guidance and Counseling Coordinator urged parents and guardians to desist from forcing their wards to study courses they (Wards) are not passionate about.

According to him, many students are not able to make it to the end of their final year examination because parents forced them to study courses, they are not passionate about.

"The parents will say 'I am paying the child's school fees, I want the child to do Science' yes, you are paying the child's school fees but the child's ability does not merit the child to do Science," he said

Mr. Amadu Zulyaden project Officer at YEfL-Ghana whiles wishing the candidates a successful examination, described education as an eye-opener and a key that unlocks hidden potentials in children.

He further described education as an avenue that grooms the right people for the future, adding that YEfL Ghana was glad to support the SYP to undergo the program.

"We consider education as the key to unlocking many potentials and grooming the right people for the future. One important milestone to achieving this is to write the BECE and we are glad to have supported the Sagnarigu Youth Parliament to embark on this initiative to engage the final year students as they prepare to take their exams. We wish all the BECE candidates in the Sagnarigu Municipality and across the country the very best of luck," he stated.

On behalf of the Municipal Director of Education for the Sagnerigu Municipal, the head of supervision, Alhaji Sulemana Yakubu advised the candidates to obey the rules of the examination.

He also called on them to eschew exam malpractice and choose questions they can confidently answer without having to depend on colleagues for help.

"The laws are coming from WAEC, and you have to obey the, when you enter the examination hall, tackle the questions you can answer well," he emphasised.