Akufo-Addo to open international conference on legal education

President Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to open an international conference on legal education in Ghana on November 29, 2021.

The conference will be on ‘The Future of Legal Education in Ghana and Africa’.

Legal education has become a thorny issue in the Ghanaian public discourse, with varied seemingly entrenched positions on the subject.

Where some have advocated a liberalised and decentralized system of professional legal education in particular, others insist on maintaining a strict and controlled access regime.

The conference, under the auspices of the University of Ghana School of Law, is thus expected to examine the policy, legal, management, and ethical frameworks of the country's legal education, its curriculum development, and teaching methodologies and resources for the education.

A comment by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame to the effect that practicing law is a privilege and not a right, also took the debate on legal education to another level.

