N/R: Police arrest Headteacher involved in Saboba boat accident

13.11.2021

Police in Saboba District of the Northern Region have arrested Jashain Emmanuel, the Headteacher of St. Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School said to be involved in a boat accident that claimed the lives of 10 people.

On the afternoon of Friday, November 12, 2021, 10 out of 31 pupils of the aforementioned school who were returning from their headteacher’s farm got drowned after the boat on which they were crossing the Mabor River capsized.

According to information gathered, Jashain Emmanuel took the pupils to harvest his rice farm.

In an update to the story, Modernghana News can report that the Headteacher of St. Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School has been arrested.

The Headteacher according to reports will be arraigned in Court in Tamale on Monday, November 15, 2021.