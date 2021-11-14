Salaga South MP donates 1,100 mathematical sets to BECE candidates

Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency in the Savannah Region Hon. Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah has donated 1,100 pieces of mathematical sets to the East Gonja Municipal Education Director for onward presentation to candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) within the area.

The donation according to the lawmaker forms part of her support to the candidates to motivate them ahead of their examination which is an integral part of their assessment.

At a short ceremony to present the learning materials, the MP implored them to take their studies seriously to come out with flying colours.

She urges them to avoid examination malpractices and not rely on "apor".

The Municipal Education Director Madam Christina Maabo Donzun who received the materials on behalf of the candidates conveyed words of gratitude to the MP for her kind gesture.

She revealed that the donation of the materials will go a long way in preparing the candidates for the examination.

She assured that the mathematical sets would be distributed equitably among them.

Meanwhile, the MP also made a pledge of one thousand cedis (Gh¢1000) to augment and facilitate the transportation of the candidates to and fro the examination centre especially those from Abrumase, Kafaba, Makango and other adjoining communities.

The MP also donated fifty (50) mono desks to the Salaga Senior High School to enhance effective teaching and learning.