Kumasi Zoo can generate Ghc350 million monthly if converted to market to ease congestion — Traders Chairman

Chairman for the Kumasi P. Z. Petty Traders Association, Mr Mark Obeng has suggested to government to as a matter of national interest, convert the Kumasi branch of the Zoological Gardens (Kumasi Zoo) under the Forestry Commission into market stalls.

He said the move will not only decongest the crowded market but also to serve as a source of revenue mobilisation to support development in the region.

Mr. Mark Obeng made the suggestion in an interview with the ModernGhana News' correspondent, King Amoah in Kumasi when he described Kumasi as a 'choked and overpopulated zone.'

Obeng who also doubles as the Organiser and co-founder of Asanteman Nkosuo Group in Kumasi indicated that the massive congestion in the city is creating a lot of nuisance and fragrant disregard of the city laws.

Mark Obeng reiterated that following his research in Kumasi, he realized that if the Kumasi Zoo is relocated to the Owabi Dam at Barrekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti Region and turned the Zoo into a market structure would help normalize congestion in the city.

Obeng noted that the Zoo area can accommodate about 3000 traders and drivers when turned into a market, adding that when a trader and driver is levied GHc2 and GHc5 respectively daily it would earn government a significant amount of Ghc350million monthly.

Chairman Obeng was hopeful that if his humble suggestion is taken into consideration by the government and implemented, would go a long way to create jobs and relief traders of congestion.

King Amoah
