A/R: Juju scare hits Atwima-Denkyemouso

By Jacob Agyening Boateng
Fear and panic have rocked residents of Atwima-Denkyemouso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region after a charm locally called ‘juju’ was spotted at the main entrance of the communities.

According to some residents, they are gripped with fear after seeing two cow heads with red pieces of cloth tied around the horns.

They were spotted together with a picture of an unknown white man at the entrance of the community on early Saturday morning, November 12, 2021, for alleged rituals.

Our reporter who visited the scene said both cow heads were tied with red bandages and placed on two different ablution mats.

Two live quail birds were placed adjacent each cow head and left on the roadside by suspected ritualists.

Some residents told this reporter that efforts by opinion leaders from the area to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident have not been successful.

"I have been here for almost 8 hours, and I have seen some opinion leaders including chiefs visiting the scene, but they are yet to make any move," An eyewitness told this reporter at the time of filing his report.

Some residents who expressed worry over the incident said they suspected Sakawa boys within the area.

They called on authorities in the area to as a matter of urgency to tackle the situation.

