Police retrieve body from River Pra after swoop on suspected drug peddlers at Bankyease

The Central Regional Police Command had confirmed the death of one person, who tried to escape a police swoop at Bankyease, a suburb of Twifo Praso in the Central Region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency on Saturday that the body, identified as Kwabena Acquah, 32, was retrieved from the Pra River at Twifo Praso.

It had been deposited at the Praso Government Hospital while investigations were on going, she said.

However, residents feared that more people are drowned because they have not set eyes on them after they jumped into the river to escape police arrest during the swoop.

On Monday, November 08, around 1900 to 2100 hours, the police embarked on a swoop at Twifo Praso, Bankyease and its environs to flush out illicit drug peddlers.

DSP Oppong said the team met a group of young men, numbering about 15, who had gathered at Bankyease, popularly known as Ghetto.

She said the group, on seeing the police, took to their heels and left behind 10 wraps of some whitish substances suspected to be cocaine, 16 boxes of Rothmans cigarettes, 12 boxes of matches, five packets of paper wrappers, one torchlight, eight mobile phones, one Ghana Card bearing the name of Emmanuel Dadzie, and GHc12.50.

The police arrested one suspect, Kumi Gyesi Felix, 18, and later destroyed and set ablaze the make shift structures of the suspected drug peddlers.

He had been detained to assist police in investigations, whilst the exhibits were in the custody of the police, DSP Oppong said.

