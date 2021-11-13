Mahama donate items to tidal waves victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, November 13 donated items to the victims of the tidal waves at Keta in the Volta Region.

The donation is geared towards assisting the victims who lost property during the tragedy.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Volta Region.

The items donated include bags of rice, canned fish, tomatoes, cooking oil and mattresses.

Tidal waves displaced thousands of residents in the Keta Municipality.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 7 November 2021.

The affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

