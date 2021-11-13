ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama donate items to tidal waves victims

News Mahama donate items to tidal waves victims
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, November 13 donated items to the victims of the tidal waves at Keta in the Volta Region.

The donation is geared towards assisting the victims who lost property during the tragedy.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Volta Region.

The items donated include bags of rice, canned fish, tomatoes, cooking oil and mattresses.

Tidal waves displaced thousands of residents in the Keta Municipality.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 7 November 2021.

The affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

---classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We won’t watch Konadu return to NDC — NDP
13.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia sworn in new Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu
13.11.2021 | Headlines
Devil don't cause accident – Transport Minister
13.11.2021 | Headlines
Don't settle child abuse cases in homes — CJ to Chiefs
13.11.2021 | Headlines
I support Zenator 100% to bring back Konadu to NDC — Anyidoho
13.11.2021 | Headlines
[Hot Video] Danduruwa, sheegey ya; I'm coming for you to beat me — Two MPs nearly traded blows at Parliament foyer over tidal wave
12.11.2021 | Headlines
She's a worthy partner — Mahama extols Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang
12.11.2021 | Headlines
No Ghanaian head of state compares to Rawlings except Nkrumah – Martin Amidu
12.11.2021 | Headlines
Tidal waves: NGO distributes expired food to victims?
12.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line