Fuel hikes have affected sanity of drivers – Committed Drivers Union

Chairman of the Committed Drivers Union, Charles Danso has bemoaned the plight of drivers, and their inability to make ends meet after the astronomical increase in fuel prices over the past year.

According to him, the business of commercial driving is now limping with their future looking gloomy if government refuses to reduce fuel prices in the upcoming 2022 budget presentation.

“Our business is limping and things are generally not good for us. Making sales has even become a problem and car owners have not reduced it. Let’s say taxi drivers were expected to make sales of Ghc70.00 to their car owners per day in 2020 when fuel prices were low. Now they still need to meet the same sales when fuel prices have increased and that is making things difficult for us. The hike in fuel prices has made the job a mental torture to drivers,” he revealed.

Hosted by Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Chairman Charles Danso indicated the mental torture being suffered has led to confusion on the road, and in a way affected their sanity. “Drivers end up using one-way roads they are not supposed to be on and are unable to read road signs they have always been familiar with. These are the frustrations we are suffering and that’s why I say the driving business is limping.”

The Union Chair threatened that drivers will take matters into their own hands if the government refuses to address their concerns in the 2022 budget to be presented before Parliament on November 17, 2021.

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the price of fuel by about 10 pesewas. A litre of petrol is currently being sold at about GH₵6.90 at most pumps.

Amid the upward adjustments, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has urged drivers not to increase lorry fares.

These developments have made drivers agitated. They have stated their unpreparedness to continue to put up with the high cost of fuel.

Sixteen drivers are demanding that the government scrap some taxes on petroleum products otherwise they will withdraw their services.

---happyghana.com