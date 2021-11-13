We won’t watch Konadu return to NDC — NDP

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, says it is utterly impossible for former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to return to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He maintains that the underlining issues which compelled Mrs. Rawlings to break away from the NDC, a party founded by her late husband, still persist and would not be countenanced by Mrs. Rawlings.

Korley Klottey Member of Parliament, who is the daughter of the former first couple made a passionate appeal to the hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday, November 12, 2021, to re-admit her mother into the umbrella family.

But in a Citi News interview, the NDP General Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said NDP will not allow their flagbearer back into the NDC.

“The factors that led to her leaving the party still persist, and I do not see Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings returning to the party. As far as the NDP is concerned, we don’t see her leaving the party and we won’t watch her leave the party. Besides, what has the NDC done to merit her return” he asked.

The former First Lady resigned from the NDC in 2012.