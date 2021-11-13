ModernGhana logo
A/R: Benz bus crash into broken down tipper truck, kills three at Ntensere

At least three persons died on the spot when a Mercedez Benz crashed into a broken down Tipper Truck at Ntensere, near Abuakwa in Kumasi, police have confirmed.

Eight others who sustained injuries in Friday’s accident are currently receiving medical attention at the Mount Sinai Hospital.

One person who is said to be in critical condition has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

About 2,380 lives have been lost to road crashes alone between January and October 2021, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘National Stay Alive’ campaign by the NSRA in Accra, the director-general of the NRSA, May Obiri-Yeboah, urged all Ghanaians to collaborate with the authority to fight against the menace.

“Just between January and October this year, over 2300 and 12,800 people have been killed and injured respectively on our roads.

“The crashes we register everyday are not only reckoned in losses of lives, behind the staggering figures lies a family that has descended into abject poverty, a community burdened by dependents and a nation deprive of its valuable human resource,” Obiri-Yeboah said.

