Bawumia sworn in new Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has sworn in Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu as the new Auditor-General.

His appointment takes effect from August 27, 2021, replacing Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo, the former Auditor-General. Before his appointment, Mr Asiedu was the Acting Auditor-General.

Vice President Bawumia, who administered the Oath of Office at the Jubilee House in Accra, said the President was satisfied with the work Mr Asiedu had done, so far, and charged him to perform his duties with diligence and utmost professionalism.

In his acceptance address, Mr Asiedu thanked the President for the honour done him, saying; "I'm deeply humbled by the confidence reposed in me by the President and I ask God to grant you knowledge and wisdom so that your vision in transforming this country will be realised".

He promised to work collaboratively with the Management and Board of the Ghana Audit Service to protect the public purse to enhance transparency and accountability.

Vice President Bawumia also swore in a seven-member Governing Board of the Ghana Audit Service, chaired by Professor Edward Duah-Agyeman.

Members of the Board include Dr Cletus Agyenim Boateng, Mr Denis Kojo Young, Mr Emmanuel Manu Owusu Ansah, Madam Rebecca D. Owusu, Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Auditor-General, and Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena, the Head of Civil Service.

The Vice President charged the Board to conduct its business with professionalism and in accordance with the Audit Service Act.

"The Audit Service Board is a major stakeholder in ensuring transparency and accountability in the country and in the fight against corruption.

"You must work towards plugging the revenue leakages in the system so that we can maximise revenue for the growth of the country," Dr Bawumia said.

He pledged government's commitment towards providing the necessary logistics and financial resources to the Service for its sustenance and efficiency.

GNA