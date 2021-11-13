ModernGhana logo
Headteacher caged over 8 drowned pupils in Saboba

Emmanuel Chingna, age 35, Headteacher of the St. Charles Lwanga R/C JHS, has been arrested in connection with the drowning of eight pupils of the school in the Saboba District of the Northern region.

The Saboba District Police Commander, ASP Shine Zoiku, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online said the suspect handed himself to the police.

According to him, the suspect went into hiding for fear of his life due to the tension which surrounded the drowning of the pupils in the district and that he decided to report himself to the police for safety.

ASP Zoiku indicated that they will take his statement and after investigations he will be arraigned before court.

Eight pupils of the St. Charles Lwanga R/C JHS got drowned in a river in the Saboba District of the Northern region.

DGN Online gathered that a teacher from the school went with about 30 pupils to harvest his rice across the River in Saboba.

According to reports, on their return from the farm, the pupils paddled themselves with two boats and collided head-on.

About 15 pupils on board where able to swim out of the river but eight got drown.

A search team in the community were able to retrieve seven bodies.

Today November 13, 2021 the missing body was retrieved from the river.

The total number of confirmed death is now eight.

The bodies of the pupils have since been handed over to their families for burial.

