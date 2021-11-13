ModernGhana logo
CCCFS© Calls on Government to Fast Track Support for Victims of the Storm Surge in the Volta Region

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

CCCFS© is not enthused with the plodding response from government in addressing the pressing humanitarian crises that have befallen inhabitants of parts of the Volta region owing to a storm surge.

While we acknowledge that government may be constrained due to the sheer scarcity of resources, we are worried about the seeming haziness of government's entire mobilisation drive towards the alleviation of the plights of affected communities as quickly as possible.

It is also surprising to us that until now, the President of the Republic, HE Nana Addo Akufo-Addo hasn't commented on the issue. In a crisis moment such as this, we expect the President to lead the country in condoling with the victims. The lack of show of sympathy from the President, is disturbing.

CCCFS© recommends that government should open a fund where Ghanaians can contribute to assist the victims since it appears government is overwhelmed by the enormity of the problem at hand.

We wish to also call on all stakeholders to intensify education on climate change. A national conversation is required to birth a National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) that would reflect the realities of the time.

While we wait for government's commitment on building a sea defence wall, which in our opinion, is a medium term solution, to materialise, the victims require an urgent assistance. And this is non-negotiable.

Sulemana Issifu
Director of Research
+4915217593128
WhatsApp: +2330243296543
Email: [email protected]

