Bafana Bafana lands in Ghana for crucial decider

The senior national team of South Africa, the Bafana Bafana has arrived in Ghana for the last Group G game of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-member squad came by a chartered South African Airways flight on Friday afternoon.

They would take on the Black Stars on Sunday, November 14, for the crucial decider.

Bafana Bafana is on top of Group G with 13 points and would need to avoid defeat against the Black Stars of Ghana if they are to make it to the final round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.

Below is the squad that made the squad;

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma.

Defenders: Nyikko Mobbie, Njabulo Blom, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine De Reuck, Njabulo Ngcobo, Terrence Mashego, Sifiso Hlanti, Thibang Phete.

Midfielders: Sphephelo Sithole, Thabani Zuke, Ethan Brooks, Teboho Mokoena, Yusuf Maart, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Keagan Dolly.

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay, Evidence Makgopa, Victor Letsoalo, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mmodi Pule.

GNA