ANWANYA D/A JHS initiates democratic methods of selecting school prefects

By GODWIN MARFO
ANWANYA D/A JHS initiates democratic methods of selecting school prefects
1 HOUR AGO

Students of ANWANYA D/A Junior High School in the Sekyere Central District of Ashanti Region have adopted a democratic method of selecting their school prefects.

Gone were the days those teachers selected the students that they assumed to be smart to hold various school prefectship positions.

Thus, by adopting an electoral process, almost the second-year students of the ANWANYA D/A JHS were given an equal chance to contest for the position they aspire to wield.

A vetting committee was set up, and the candidates who picked up forms was interviewed to ascertain their level of competence when they land the role they hope for.

Candidates who sailed through this stage further went on to campaign to garner their votes.

And for the first time in the school’s history, proper electoral process was followed.

The stakeholders of the school were impressed with the organisation of the election process..Mr Opoku Frimpong a.k.a OP former Assemblyman of Anwanya/Adutwam Electoral area

described it as “arguably the best election process in ANWANYA Junior High School.”He thanked the entire staff of ANWANYA D/A Junior High School teachers for that wonderful electoral organisation.

He was further awed when the students he interacted with informed him that they voted based on competence and not loyalty.

“After the election results, I asked the outgoing leaders and students how they felt about the whole process and their response was; ‘Sir, we wish you were around to witness the manifesto reading. The majority of us planned to vote for Party B since her elder brother is our mate but, an hour before the election, during the Manifesto reading, the manifesto of Party A changed our mindset, and we all know who the leader should be. The Prefect-elect would have lost totally if not for the manifesto reading,’”

This, he believed was a little but huge step in fixing the country.

In his view, “Students deciding to put away the mindset of popularity vote and vote for the right leader who can and will put in the work to make their school great.”

According to him, there is still “hope” for Ghana in these democratic dispensation.

11132021120838-1j041p5cbw-pupil

11132021120838-osjvm0x442-pupils-2

