I support Zenator 100% to bring back Konadu to NDC — Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has backed the call from Dr. Zenator Rawlings for her mother, Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings be brought back to the party.

Speaking at the remembrance anniversary of her late father Jerry John Rawlings on Friday, November 12, 2021, the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle Constituency appealed to the elders of the NDC party to resolve every issue and see to the return of her mother to the party.

“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he will not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” Zenator Rawlings said.

Reacting to the appeal in Tweet, Koku Anyidoho who has been expelled from the NDC has said the party must bury all egos and do the needful to bring back the widow of the late founder.

“I support 100% the very deep, passionate, and profound, call by Hon. Ezanetor Rawlings, for the NDC, to make efforts to stretch a hand of peace in the direction Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. Let egos be buried & Let the greater good of the NDC prevail. Let’s give it a try,” Koku Anyidoho tweeted.