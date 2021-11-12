ModernGhana logo
A/R: Pig farmers up in arms as swine fever disease devastates farms

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
The Ejisu Pig Farmers Association in the Ashanti Region have appealed to government for technical and financial support after losing over 3,000 pigs to the African Swine Fever disease.

The farmers have urged government to compensate them to cushion them against the impact of the disaster.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nana Shai Pig Farms, who's also the Secretary to the association Mr George Agyei made the call in an interview with this reporter on Friday, November 12, 2021.

According to him, players in the pig industry in Ejisu Municipality have recorded the worst shock in the last 10 years following an outbreak of the African Swine Fever in the area.

Mr Agyei disclosed that over 3,000 pigs had been destroyed at the Custer of pig farms at Ejisu where the fever was detected.

He added that 50 farm owners who were hit by the disaster have been forced to lay off about 100 workers to reduce production cost.

He emphasized that most of the farmers have lost their lifetime investment to the disaster adding that it will take years to bounce back if authorities fail to help them.

He added that the association in the municipality will continue to corporate with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to control and eradicate the Africa Swine Fever.

