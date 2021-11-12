Media General’s 3foundation, Eli Beach Resort launch campaign to support Keta tidal waves victims

3Foundation, the Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility management structure for the Media General Group in partnership with Eli Beach Resort has today 12th November launched the Eli Hotel – 3 Foundation Save A Life campaign to offer relief support to the Keta tidal waves victims.

Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Network, the Chief Operating Officer of the Media General Group, Kingsley Winfred Afful said, “It is our duty as responsible organizations to support in efforts to bring relief to the affected people and for that reason, we are collaborating with Eli Beach resort. Over the years, through the 3Foundation, we have been enriching lives and empowering Ghanaians across the country with interventions in health, education and community development”.

Mr. Afful appealed to corporate institutions and individuals to join in this campaign by supporting with cash or items such as mosquito nets, tents, mattresses, food items, new and used clothing, bags of cement, roofing sheets and other building materials. The campaign is targeted at providing cash and relief items to about 2,000 persons affected by the tidal waves in Keta and its environs.

On his part, the General Manager of Eli Beach Resort, Julien Bart – Plange indicated that “the nature of the destruction is one that has not been witnessed before in the Keta municipality in recent times. Lives and livelihoods have significantly been affected and reports indicate that more than 2,000 persons have been affected by the tidal waves, which hit the Keta Municipality last week. We are happy to be partnering with 3Foundation to help many families out of this calamity and get their lives back to normal”.

Donations can be made at Eli Beach Hotel at Tegbi, Keta or TV3 premises in Accra from today, 12th November 2021 till end of November 2021 between 9 am and 5 pm daily. Persons appointed to manage this campaign are Chris Koney, Group Head of Corporate Affairs at Media General (020 8541480), Amos Tawiah and Dinah Anyomi of Eli Beach Resort (050 7833030).