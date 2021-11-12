Akatsi South BECE candidates receive 1,579 mathematical sets

LISTEN

A former Parliamentary candidate on the tickets of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. William Kpormatsi has yesterday, 11th of November, 2021 handed over 1,579 mathematical sets to Assembly members from the 28 electoral areas in the Akatsi South constituency.

The Assembly members according to Mr. William Kpormatsi are to distribute the mathematical sets to the final year JHS students preparing to sit for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled for November 15.

Mr. Kpormatsi added that the donation forms part of his outfit's effort to support the education of students in the constituency.

He added that it is meant to enable the candidate especially the vulnerable ones to pass the exams without any logistical limitations.

Speaking to the media after the donation, the philanthropist added that, his outfit believes that, aside from good preparation, tools also give confidence, speed, and accuracy to the candidates.

The 2021 edition of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to be administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will commence on Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, 2021.

Per the 2021 BECE timetable, candidates on Monday will start the examination with Social Studies and French Paper 1&2 and end it on Friday with Information Communication & Technology Paper 1&2..