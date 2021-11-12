Oforikrom: BECE candidates receive boost with free mathematical sets

As a credo of his continuous commitments to assist improve the standard of education in his constituency.

The Member of Parliament for Oforikrom constituency, Hon Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo, has donated Mathematical sets which is worth 20,000 to 2021 BECE candidates to help them write the exams properly without stress.

The mathematical sets of 45,00 pieces were presented to 3,583 Junior high school final year students.

He has also provided necessary support to the Oforikrom Municipal Education Directorate in transporting the examination materials to and from the centers.

The MP has motivated and encouraged the invigilating staff to enable them perform their duties effectively in all the examination centres in the Municipal. The gesture according to the MP was just a fraction of the several yearly routine measures his office in collaboration with the Municipal Assembly has adopted to enhance education delivery in the Municipal.

According to Hon Dr Marfo, it is a collective target of the Assembly and the MP’s Office is to ensure that 2021 BECE past rate registers a remarkable improvement of 80%.

On behalf of the Member of Parliament, The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Abraham Kwame Antwi presented the learning equipment to the candidates.

The MCE added that, Although, Oforikrom Municipality has not made any provisions to reward best students. But, looking forward authorities will consider certain packages for a brilliant student.

Hon Antwi, then prayed for the BECE candidates that God give them spiritual protection and open their minds in the examination hall.

The Municipal Director of Education in the Oforikrom Assembly, Mrs Dorothy Opare Baidoo who enthusiastically receives the items on behalf of the students and express her profound gratitude to Mp as the students are preparing for the BECE examination on Monday 15th November.

Our students are fully prepared, we've done several workshops and for that matter capacity building for them, so from that matter this year's result will blow than 2020.

She proceeded that, Oforikrom Municipal Assembly was declared as 37th in BECE ranking results last year,2020. But this time the assembly is anticipating between 1 to 10 position.