ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TECNO Mobile opens pre-order for spark 8 series

TECNO Mobile opens pre-order for spark 8 series
LISTEN

Tecno Mobile, one of the top mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide is set to unveil another bold and groundbreaking TECNO Spark design - The TECNO Spark 8 series.

The TECNO Spark series is one of the most sought after models on the Ghanaian market because of its youthful and futuristic nature. The TECNO Spark 8 Series comes in an iconic design equipped with an ultra-clear 50MP main AI Quad Camera and a 8MP selfie camera that brings more details to perfect moments.

With its speedy octa-core processor, the TECNO spark 8 series boasts of a 128 GB big ROM space to store important files and 4 GB RAM for a smooth user experience. It also comes with a power-optimized 5000mAh powerhouse battery for a long-lasting battery experience.

1112202173223-0f72ym3xxs-picture2

Enjoy quality cinematic audio-visuals with 6.52" HD+ Dot Notch Screen and a DTS Stereo Sound Effect. Spark your creativity with other amazing elements such as the self developed panoramic shooting, 1080P time-lapse photography, side fingerprint unlock, soplay music mix, AI bokeh effect and many more.

Pre-order for the TECNO Spark 8 series is available from 15th November 2021 in all accredited TECNO shop nationwide with a minimum deposit of GHS 200 to receive amazing gifts.

Click on link for accredited shops: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/gh/stores/#/

TECNO Spark 8 - Each moment, clear and vivid!

1112202173223-m5htk8v331-picture3

1112202173225-sxoaredq5k-picture4

1112202173228-rvmypdb553-picture5

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Technology
ModernGhana Links
Think Before You Click: The cyber-safety rule
12.11.2021 | Technology
IIPGH organizes cybersecurity workshop for selected security officers
06.11.2021 | Technology
African 8x8 Warrior Conquers Harshest Conditions Of Central Asia
04.11.2021 | Technology
Embrace the future with digitization — African youth urged 
26.10.2021 | Technology
Social Engineering as A Business Risk
22.10.2021 | Technology
NCA holds sensitisation workshop for broadcasting authorisation holders
22.10.2021 | Technology
Facebook fined £50m by UK competition watchdog
21.10.2021 | Technology
Email Safety Tips And Best Practices For Internet Users !
11.10.2021 | Technology
The Internet And Social Media: Benefits And Challenges!
02.10.2021 | Technology
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line