Dr. Anyaas explains why some NABCO beneficiaries haven't gotten their salaries for the past six months

The Chief Executive Officer of Nation Builders’ Corpse (NABCO), Dr. Ibrahim Anyaas has explained that the Heal Ghana module beneficiaries who are complaining of not been paid for six months did not submit all or some information required for the verification process.

According to him, at the end of the verification exercise which run through the three years of engagement, the beneficiaries failed to submit certain vital information needed to complete the process.

“For Heal Ghana for example, the first category was at the end of it, no document submitted for verification and no signature from trainees through their District Coordinators and regional [coordinators were] 557, no certificate submitted at verification [was] 73, no signed, stamped official letter from the place of work [was] eight of them, some documents submitted by verification not signed by either trainee or District [Coordinator was] 172, indicated NMC certification with other documents, so we had 289 of them who came with the requisite…

“…that is out of the 1300 who are still on Heal Ghana who came with the right documentation and those people they are telling you from this telephone conversation that those people who were paid at their work place will fall under the 289 people who have fully complied with the verification that we asked for,” Dr. Anyaas explained.

The NABCO CEO who had accepted invitation from TV3 to discuss what the media house titled “The NABCO Conundrum” explained that none of those who completed the verification have not been paid their salaries.

He insisted that those who had not received their salaries were told directly that "if they did not submit their full details, they would be marked for deletion and not be paid."

Dr. Anyaas stressed, “The reason is very simple, this is public purse and we account for every money that is given to pay NABCO trainees.”