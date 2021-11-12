Missing Lands Commission lady: KNUST lecturer charged with kidnapping

The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi on Friday, November 12 provisionally charged Dr Wilberforce Aggrey, the husband of the Ashanti Regional Lands Commission staff who went missing, with kidnapping.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) lecturer is being accused of kidnapping his wife Rhodaline Aggrey.

The court also granted an order for the KNUST lecturer to undergo psychiatric examination.

He has since been remanded into police custody and is expected to reappear in court on Thursday, 25 November 2021.

According to the police, the KNUST lecturer was invited for interrogation following incoherent statements he made when his wife went missing on Monday, 30 August 2021.

The husband made a report to the police on Thursday, 2 September 2021 after the wife allegedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi and did not return.

Per police investigations, communication from the KNUST lecturer’s phone reporting the incident to family members and that from the alleged kidnappers using the missing lady’s phone to demand a ransom, were from the same location close to the residence of the couple.

The prosecutor for the case told the court that the lecturer had admitted to sending messages from the wife’s phone under threats from the alleged kidnappers that his family would be harmed if he failed to do so.

He revealed that the messages that had been sent from Mrs Aggrey’s phone to her husband’s phone and later from her husband’s phone to relatives were all sent from the same location near the couple’s residence, according to their investigations.

He further revealed that the lecturer explained that he had to send his wife to a location near the Volta Lake to ensure her safety.

He has, however, not been able to disclose to the police where his wife’s phone is currently.

The police, in a statement released earlier, had indicated: “It must be placed on record that as of today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the police has no evidence linking Dr Aggrey to the disappearance of Rhodaline.”

The statement continued: “Investigations are still ongoing and at this point, we are unable to disclose any information to the public on the matter”.

The 32-year-old wife left home for Sunyani on Monday, 30 August 2021 and has since not been found, her family disclosed in a statement following her disappearance.

