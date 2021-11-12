[Hot Video] Danduruwa, sheegey ya; I'm coming for you to beat me — Two MPs nearly traded blows at Parliament foyer over tidal wave

LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso Dr. Stephen Amoah almost ended up in fisticuff with MP for South Dayi Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on Friday, November 12, 2021, when the two had a heated argument at the foyer of Parliament.

In a video that has circulated in the last few hours, the two MPs are seen furiously exchanging words in the midst of other colleague Parliamentarians.

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor is heard saying “When you were talking nobody came here so leave,” with Dr. Stephen Amoah responding, “You say what? When I come here you will beat me? Nanduruwa!!.”

Dafeamekpor also replied," Sheegey ya!"

According to information gathered from sources, the arguments started when the two MPs had a misunderstanding on matters relating to the Keta tidal waves that have become topical for the past few days.

The tidal waves have led to the destruction of properties in Keta and its surrounding communities with 1000s displaced.