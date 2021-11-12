ModernGhana logo
Man hack grandparents to death with axe in Bono Region

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A 26-yar-old man has gruesomely murdered his grandparents at New-Town Extension, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The suspect identified as Kojo Kyere committed the act on Friday, November 12, 2021.

According to information gathered, the murder which has shocked everyone in Sunyani occurred at dawn while the victims now deceased, were still asleep when they were attacked.

Kojo Kyere is said to have used an axe to crush his grandparents, J.K Amoah and Nana Amoah multiple times.

The 90 and 85-year-olds after sustaining various injuries from the axe and subsequently being attacked with a cutlass, passed on.

With the crime reported to the police, the suspect has been arrested as investigations continue to ascertain what led to the murders.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been conveyed by Police to the Sunyani government hospital morgue.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

