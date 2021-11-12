2021 BECE: Effutu MCE caution candidates against examination malpractices

The Effutu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Zubairu Kasim has cautioned candidates writing the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) against examination malpractices.

According to the MCE, people who engaged in examination malpractices face the full rigorous of the law after the cancellation of their papers.

Alhaji Zubairu Kasim has therefore called on the Effutu Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to revamp their counseling department for the candidates to have adequate knowledge of the consequences of such negative acts.

The Effutu MCE started these when he hand over 580 mono and dual desks, teacher's table and chairs as well as hexagonal tables and chairs to KG pupils to the Effutu Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service for distribution to basic schools in the Municipality.

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim expressed the hope that the furniture would improve academic standard of education expressing concern over poor BECE results in the Municipality over the past years.

He wondered why BECE results were decreasing in percentages. "BECE results in the Effutu Municipality is reducing in percentage wise since 2017, the performance has been reducing on yearly basis."

He stated, "We recorded 70.2% in 2017, recorded 69.2% in 2018, we also had 69.52% in 2019 and further reduction to 52.91% in 2020. This is why the Effutu Municipal Assembly is doing everything possible to equip our schools with the needed logistics to improve educational performance at the Basic level."

Alhaji Zubairu Kasim expressed concern about the refusal of the BECE candidates to attend free extra classes being organized by Heads of schools to prepae them towards the examination.

"The Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service is Organizing Free Classes for the final year students as preparatory measures towards the exams, but it is sad to note that they are virtually refusing to attend the classes.

I will like to employ our parents to take keen interest in their children's education because that is the best legacy they can leave for them without litigation.

The Effutu Municipal Assembly is poised to secure better future for generations yet to come through education.

"We therefore urge our candidates to stick to their books, pass and pass well. They should endeavour to admission to what we call 'First Class' schools such as Mfantsipim, Aggrey Memorial, Adisadel College, Swedru Senior High School, Accra Academy, Wesley Girl's High School and Prempeh College among others.

"The Assembly intend to add over 600 more desks to the existing ones because we are determined to raise academic standard of education in Effutu," he stressed.

The MCE charged the Education Directorate to ensure that beneficiary schools take proper care of the furniture.

The Effutu Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Mabel Judith Micah who received the furniture thanked the MCE and the Effutu Municipal Assembly for the kind gesture.

She acknowledged that the Assembly had been supportive in ensuring everything needed for effective teaching and learning in schools were provided.

According to the Municipal Director, her outfit would remain grateful for receiving furniture and other logistics periodically from the Assembly.

On the BECE results in the Municipality, Mrs. Mabel Judith Micah said they are doing everything possible to improve the results of the pupil.

" The candidates have been well prepared and are expecting nothing but better results than the previous ones.

"Our BECE results has not been the best of late but we have high hopes in our current candidates due to the series of Mock Exams and other measures that has been put in place through the support of the Effutu Municipal Assembly and stakeholders.

"We have cautioned the candidates against Examination malpractices at the centers and they knew about the consequences for engaging in such unlawful act.

"The Municipal Directorate has held series of stakeholders engagement with parents and guardians, teachers, Assembly Members and others who matter in the educational sector, so we are highly hopeful for a brilliant performance from the candidates," she stated.

The Headmistress of UNIPRA North Junior High School, Mrs. Comfort Amoani Appiah on behalf of the Heads of the 27 beneficiary schools in the Effutu Municipality commended the Municipal Director and her team for their collaborative effort aimed at improving BECE results.

She noted that the candidates were well prepared for the task ahead and would come out with flying colours.

"We have done our part as school authorities and teachers, it is up to the candidates to produce a better results," Mrs. Amoani Appiah noted.