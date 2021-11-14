Dr. Wiafe of Natural Way Herbal Clinic grabs Honorary Doctorate Degree from American University

14.11.2021 LISTEN

A renowned herbal doctor, Prof. Dr. John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng of Natural Way Herbal Clinic has been awarded a doctorate degree by George Fox University from the United States of America together with World Diplomatic Federation and Rectitude International Mission.

George University, a College of Physical Therapy upon recommendation and by the authority of the Associate Dean on Thursday, November 11, 2021, presented the ‘Honorary Degree of Doctor of Herbal Medicine and Health Administration’ to Professor Doctor John Quaye Danyansah Wiafe Akenteng.

Professor Joseph Tyler Cuddeford, Associate Dean of Physical Therapy presented the doctorate award to the award-winning Ghanaian doctor in the company of Right Noble Lord Daniel Bach De Haven Provost, the Commissioner for World Diplomatic Federation.

Chiefs from Kwahu in the Eastern Region graced the ceremony at the premises of the herbal clinic at Santa Maria in the Greater Accra Region.

Also present at the ceremony from the George Fox University was His Meritorious Eminence Dr. Christian Kwertey Kweitson, Chief Executive Chancellor for World Diplomatic Federation.

As part of the ceremony, a free health screening was held by the Natural Way Herbal clinic.

There were also donations made by Prof. Dr. Wiafe and his herbal clinic to all widows who were present at the ceremony.

Professor Joseph Tylor, presenting the doctorate degree to Prof. Dr. Wiafe said the award of the doctorate is important to serve as a push for the Ghanaian doctor who is doing so much to impact the lives of many people.

“When someone goes out of their way to impact the community they should be recognized. So we are here to recognize his impact on the community,” Prof Joseph Tyler, noted.

After receiving the award, Prof. Dr. John Wiafe Akenteng said after going through many challenges in his career, he can smile in delight at the recognition.

According to him, the award will push him to work tirelessly and continue to impact lives.

“I am extremely honoured to receive such honor, Doctor of Medicine Herbal and Health Administration. I am grateful for the recognition I have received for my work. I will continue not to take this learning for granted.

“I have faced several challenges on my way here but each one of them has only strengthened me to make me the person I am today. A thorough professional who knows what he wants and does not lose sight of it unless achieved, receiving this honoree doctorate will not have been possible without inspirations from colleagues and seniors for whom I respect,” Dr. Wiafe said.

In an appeal to the government, the founder of Natural Way Herbal Clinic called for more financial investment and training to boost the herbal medicine industry.

He said herbal medicine is potent and more education must be done for Ghanaians to have trust in using traditional remedies to treat diseases.

“Plant nutrients are the most essential nutritional values that help in our survival. It is harmless as compared to the orthodox medicines which are imported.

“The Health Ministry and the Government should help in the education and the impact of herbs. Without the knowledge of plant medicine, there will be no acceptance of plant medicine. People have neglected herbal medicine with the idea that is a practice of the illiterate yet we get referrals of patience from Professional Health doctors,” Prof. Dr. Wiafe told journalists.