Over 3,000 churches to be deleted

News / Social News Registrar General, Mrs. Jemima Mamaa Oware
The Registrar General, Mrs . Jemima Mamaa Oware, has warned that her department will soon strike out over three thousand (3,000) churches from its register.

This is due to their (churches) failure to file their annual returns to the Registrar General Department.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement by the Kingdom Equip Networks on The New Companies Act 2019, Mrs Oware gave the churches an ultimatum and pleaded with all churches to do well to meet their requirement since it will take them only a court order to get them back on the register, which even comes with other conditions.

The Department in March this year published a release, informing all “dormant” companies to “clean up”, but Mrs. Jemima said, “I’ve been calling them, but they don’t take us serious. It is a simple thing of updating the register of current information on the company."

She added, “You are supposed to file annual returns after 18 months of incorporation and then yearly thereafter. I have to inform you that most churches are not doing that and I have on my register over 3,000 churches that I am going to strike off the register. When we strike you off the register, it will take the discretion of the court to get you back on the register and then after 12 years, the name falls into the public domain and anybody at all can use it."

