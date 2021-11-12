ModernGhana logo
Gender Ministry will adapt more to technology and innovation to improve its service delivery — Chief Director

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Gender Ministry will adapt more to technology and innovation to improve its service delivery — Chief Director
The Chief Director, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Afisah Zakariah has hinted that the ministry is adapting to technology and innovative ways to improve quality service delivery across the country.

She said innovation is important to the advancement of society as it solves social problems, inequality among others.

"There is an urgent need for the ministry to adopt advanced innovation to deliver on its mandate. Hence charging the ministry's partners to be effective and innovative in service delivery to the most vulnerable in society," she stated.

Dr Zakariah added that due to the positive impact of innovation in most Social Protection Interventions in the world to drive productivity, accessibility, and accountability, the ministry is taking the necessary steps to get involved, adding that the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty Programme (LEAP), had now evolved from manual to electronic targeting and payment to beneficiaries.

Dr. Afisah Zakariah said this on day two of MOGCSP Summit 2021 on the theme: Innovations for Service Delivery" on Thursday, November 11 2021 in Accra.

Day two was climaxed with deliberations centered on maximizing strategies that will enhance innovation through technology to improve the Ministry's service delivery.

In view of the above, she urged everyone to get along with the ministry to forge ahead in living no one behind in the ministry's developmental agenda.

The two days summit seeks to Review the 2020/2021 performance of the Ministry with the aim of identifying challenges and drivers for effective and efficient service delivery.

It seeks to further agree on strategies that will enhance innovation through technology to improve service delivery.

The Ministry has institutionalized an annual Summit with its stakeholders including Development Partners to serve as a tracking tool to assess the progress made in creating a harmonious society for the survival and development of the sexes, children, the vulnerable, the excluded, and persons with disabilities.

The Summit was attended by Ministers of State, Parliamentarians, Development Partners, CSO’s, NGO’s, Faith-Based Organisations, Media, Academia, MDAs, MMDAs, Cooperate Bodies, Market Queens and Women, Research Institutions, Students, Philanthropist among others.

