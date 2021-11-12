AG must resign for giving in to minority threats after going to court, betraying his legal profession – Maurice Ampaw on 499 students saga

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw is calling for the resignation of the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame over his directive to the General Legal Council to admit the 499 law students who were denied entry into the Law School.

The controversial lawyer claims the AG does not have the “muscles and the pedigree to stand for principles”.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, directed the General Legal Council to grant admission to the 499 students who were denied entry into the Ghana School of Law.

In a letter to the GLC, the Attorney General suggested that the students be admitted in November this year or in May 2022.

According to him, provision can be made for the organization of classes in a way to cater for the entire candidates of the part one course of professional law course.

The 499 students were denied admission into the GSL despite making the pass mark of 50 per cent.

Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said the AG should have waited for the Judge handling the matter to make a determination and not go before him to give a directive.

“We were here and he came to say that the resolution passed by parliament was against the laws of the land. Then the matter is in the court of law which you are a party to. You have filed an affidavit opposing the Legal Council over the 499 students and the matter is pending before the Judge who is going to give a ruling on the matter,” he said.

Maurice Ampaw continued that, “The General Legal Council has made it clear that per their defense, the people have failed, and so it will not comply, so how can an AG, once you are in court, awaiting the outcome of a decision, you come out to give directives?”

The Lawyer again said the AG gave the directive because, “The Minority has threatened your position as AG, that through censorship, they will remove you from office, then you give in by betraying your legal profession, your integrity, your principle; you betray the judiciary and the General Legal Council where the Chief Justice is the Head and the eminent Supreme Court judges and also the judge that is handling the matter.”

Meanwhile, Maurice Ampaw said the General Legal Council is an independent institution and they should not have any interferences.

“Your role is to advise them, but don’t wait for pressure, coming from the legislature to do so,” he added.

