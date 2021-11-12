ModernGhana logo
Police accuse husband of Rhodaline kidnap

The Police have accused the husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staffer of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti region of being behind her disappearance.

He has therefore been accused of kidnapping.

This follows a revelation by the police that investigators have been able to link mobile phone communications to implicate the husband.

After Rhodaline reportedly went missing, the husband reported the incident.

Communication from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location close to her residence.

more to follow…

---atinkaonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
