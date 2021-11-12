Kpando residents demonstrate over deplorable roads

Several residents of Kpando in the Volta Region today, Friday, November 12, 2021, staged a demonstration to express displeasure over the bad roads in surrounding communities.

People from Torkor, Dzigbe, and Avetikorpe communities dominated the demonstrators clad in red attires.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the demonstration, Divine Akwensivieare who is Convener for the demonstrators noted that they are petitioning the Municipal Assembly to get in touch with contractors to work on the deplorable roads.

“The focus of our petition is the deplorable nature of the following roads, that’s the 4km Kpando-Torkor road, the 3km Dzigbe Junction – Dzikpe roads, the 2km Dzewi to Dzigbe road and the 3km Dzigbe, Avetikorpe Torko roads.

“In spite of the strategic and economic importance that the Torkor township holds for the Kpando Municipality as well as other towns, their major roads have not seen any repairs in a long while,” Divine Akwensivieare shared.

Divine Akwensivieare stressed that past governments have failed the people of Kpando.

According to him, he will blame neither the National Democratic Congress (NDC) nor the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He emphasised that governance is continuous hence the people expect that regardless of which party is in power, the needs of the people must be addressed.