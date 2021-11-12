ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kpando residents demonstrate over deplorable roads

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
News / Social News Kpando residents demonstrate over deplorable roads
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Several residents of Kpando in the Volta Region today, Friday, November 12, 2021, staged a demonstration to express displeasure over the bad roads in surrounding communities.

People from Torkor, Dzigbe, and Avetikorpe communities dominated the demonstrators clad in red attires.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the demonstration, Divine Akwensivieare who is Convener for the demonstrators noted that they are petitioning the Municipal Assembly to get in touch with contractors to work on the deplorable roads.

“The focus of our petition is the deplorable nature of the following roads, that’s the 4km Kpando-Torkor road, the 3km Dzigbe Junction – Dzikpe roads, the 2km Dzewi to Dzigbe road and the 3km Dzigbe, Avetikorpe Torko roads.

“In spite of the strategic and economic importance that the Torkor township holds for the Kpando Municipality as well as other towns, their major roads have not seen any repairs in a long while,” Divine Akwensivieare shared.

Divine Akwensivieare stressed that past governments have failed the people of Kpando.

According to him, he will blame neither the National Democratic Congress (NDC) nor the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He emphasised that governance is continuous hence the people expect that regardless of which party is in power, the needs of the people must be addressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
AG must resign for giving in to minority threats after going to court, betraying his legal profession – Maurice Ampaw on 499 students saga
12.11.2021 | Social News
Police accuse husband of Rhodaline kidnap
12.11.2021 | Social News
10 years of Togbe Afede's reign in Hearts' 110 years
12.11.2021 | Social News
“It's important for us to win on Sunday" - Black Stars coach
12.11.2021 | Social News
Fuel taxes are meant for offsetting government’s mismanagement, not development – Benjamin Nsiah
12.11.2021 | Social News
GUTA pampers this government a lot, they don’t speak the ills going on — Importers and Exporters Association
12.11.2021 | Social News
Heavy traffic on Kasoa-Mallam highway after mud take over portions of road
12.11.2021 | Social News
Muslim youth to demonstrate against LGBTQ+, rally support for criminalisation bill
12.11.2021 | Social News
LGBTQI+: This type of modernisation nonsense, stupidity — Murtala blasts gay right activists
12.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line